Waukesha police chase ends in Milwaukee; 2 arrested, drugs seized

Cash, drugs and the need for speed. Waukesha police say two Milwaukee men had 245 grams of marijuana in their car. When police initiated a chase, the pursuit spanned from Waukesha to Milwaukee. When the car's tires were shredded down to its rims, the defendants fled on foot.

Investigators say 19-year-old Charles Wright and 23-year-old Ravel Wright were inside the car. Officers say they pulled over the vehicle because the owner, Ravel Wright, had a suspended license. Police say they could smell an "overwhelming" scent of marijuana.

Ravel and Charles Wright

The police chase wove through neighborhoods. Police say Ravel Wright was driving at least 60 miles an hour through the Woodman's parking lot before hitting the interstate. This all happened just after midnight early Saturday morning, April 8.

On eastbound I-94, police say the Wrights kept going. Waukesha police say other nearby departments helped by throwing spike stripes onto the road.

At 175 and Bluemound in Milwaukee, without a working car, dash camera video shows the suspects run across three lanes of traffic.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation cameras captured both men running northbound in both lanes of 175. A K-9 cornered Charles Wright. Police say Ravel Wright only stopped when three officers pointed their guns at him.

As both men are arrested, prosecutors say they had one last stop – jail.

"Given the nature of the charges here – it seems to indicate someone who was a significant player in the drug trade, the length of the pursuit – and again the nature of the charges do believe, in the state’s opinion, someone who is not going to willingly comply with law enforcement orders or court orders," said Jack Rieder, district attorney's office Law Intern.

Prosecutors say there was other drug paraphernalia inside the car.

The court commissioner set Ravel Wright's cash bond at $15,000. Charles Wright's signature bond was set at $10,000. Both are charged with felonies.