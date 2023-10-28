Waukesha police chase, crash shuts down I-94 for hours

article

A Waukesha police chase led to a multi-vehicle crash on I-94 Saturday, Oct. 28.

According to the Waukesha Police Department, an officer tried to stop a vehicle for "multiple violations" near Grandview Boulevard and I-94. The vehicle took off and got on I-94 eastbound, but the officer "immediately terminated" the brief pursuit.

Moments later, police said the fleeing vehicle crossed three lanes of traffic and hit another vehicle, causing that vehicle to rollover, before hitting a second vehicle. The suspect's vehicle then went off the road and hit a tree.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said the suspect, a 20-year-old man, was arrested and taken to a hospital. He is believed to be in stable condition, and police said drugs/alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle that rolled over, a 74-year-old woman, was also taken to a hospital with multiple injuries. Police said she, too, is believed to be in stable condition.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted at the scene. Traffic was completely shut down during the crash investigation, reopening around 4:15 p.m.