Jerseys for Jackson: Wear a jersey on Friday, Dec. 3 in boy's honor

You are invited to join in a collective effort to honor the young life of Jackson Sparks, the 8-year-old boy who was among those killed in the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Jackson played for one of the many Waukesha Blazers teams.

A Facebook post by Greendale native Todd Ahrens started this new movement. His post says kids are being urged to wear a baseball jersey to school on Friday, Dec. 3 to honor Jackson – and this Jackson's mother made a request that kids coming to Jackson's funeral also wear a jersey.

The post was tweeted out by Milwaukee Brewers play-by-play announcer Brian Anderson – and has simply taken off.

Six people have died as a result of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. More than 60 others were hurt.

As of Monday afternoon, Nov. 29, Children's Wisconsin reported it was still caring for seven children injured at the Waukesha parade. Their conditions were unchanged from Sunday and were as follows:

Three in serious condition.

Three in fair condition.

One in good condition.

This is a developing story.