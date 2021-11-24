Waukesha parade: Shopkeeper describes moments after attack

Darrell Brooks Jr, the alleged driver in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, is charged with homicide.

When the suspected driver plowed through the crowd, an area shopkeeper opened his doors.

"People were panicking and running and I invited people in, opened the door and invited them to come in so that they could be safe," said Norman Bruce of Martha Merrell's Books and Toys.

Escaping the chaos outside those doors, children would see an instant sign of comfort inside.

"I had a parent come up and they paid me for a bunny that even one of the high school kids picked up and was holding," Bruce said.

Video of Darrell Brooks Jr. allegedly driving through Waukesha Christmas parade

The reaction to the rampage, Bruce said, shows how Waukesha cares.

"The people who needed help, there were 2,3,4,5 people that were surrounding those people. They weren’t alone," said Brice.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, a duo of contractors teamed up to build a wheelchair ramp for two victims – a mother and daughter – who were injured in the attack.