Waukesha parade attack: Children's Wisconsin caring for 9 patients

Children's Wisconsin on Friday, Nov. 26 announced that nine victims of the Waukesha parade attack remain in their care – half the number of patients who initially arrived.

Of the nine remaining patients, four are in serious condition, three are in fair condition and two are in good condition. One child was able to return home on Thanksgiving.

On the Monday morning after the attack, the hospital said it had taken in 18 child victims. The victims ranged in age from 3 to 16 years old and included three sets of siblings.

Children's Wisconsin

Injuries to the victims, the hospital said, included broken bones, serious injuries and facial abrasions.

One of the victims, 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, died of his injuries on Tuesday. Knowledge of the boy's death first came during the initial court appearance of Darrell Brooks Jr., the man accused of driving an SUV through the parade – killing Sparks and five others while injuring dozens more.

