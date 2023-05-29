Waukesha Memorial Day commemoration, honor the fallen

In Waukesha, there are a number of Memorial Day events planned to honor fallen service men and women.

A river service will take place at the Barstow Plaza at 9 a.m. Together everyone will gather and cast flowers into the river in tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

At 10:15 a.m., all veterans who served in the active military, naval, or air service and were discharged or released under conditions other than dishonorable are invited to march together in an act of unity for the City of Waukesha Memorial Day Parade. The parade will step off from the Lee Sherman Dreyfus State Office Building and continue down Main Street to Maple Avenue before ending at Park Avenue.

After the parade from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., you can drive through the "Avenue of Flags" and observe the sea of flags honoring the 2,500+ U.S. Veterans laid to rest at Prairie Home Cemetery.

Brian Kramp is in Waukesha with a preview of the multiple events you can participate in.

For more information on the Waukesha Memorial Day events, go to Waukesha-wi.gov/residents/memorial-day.php.