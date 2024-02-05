Waukesha man accused; sex assaulting, stalking teenage girl

Prosecutors charged a Waukesha man with sexually assaulting and stalking a teenage girl. When they went to arrest him, a deputy was injured.

When police saw 18-year-old Levi Knaebe in a Target parking lot, they say he ran. Brookfield police and the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department learned Knaebe was working there last week and came to arrest him. A deputy said he ran after Knaebe and slipped on some ice. Investigators say the deputy hurt his hand, knees and elbow in the fall.

Levi Knaebe

Waukesha County prosecutors have since charged Knaebe with stalking, two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age and resisting an officer causing soft tissue injury.

Prosecutors say Knaebe sent threatening messages to a girl. Investigators say the girl was 13 years old when Knaebe sexually assaulted her. Police say he sexually assaulted her again in a wooded area in Sussex when she was 14. The girl said she met Knaebe when she was 12. She told police Knaebe sent messages to her on Snapchat – writing about "killing her and her mother." She said Knaebe "demanded she keep talking to him…or he would send nude photos of her to the girl's mother."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Investigators say there were dozens of other messages including:

"I'm killing you today."

I'll "stab you repeatedly in the heart…making sure you feel the pierce…the blood…the pain…the deepness."

"All I can think is murder."

Late in January, police say Knaebe messaged that he "was going to shoot up her school."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Last week, a Waukesha County court commissioner set Knaebe’s cash bond at $50,000. A competency exam was also ordered.

No one at Knaebe’s home wanted to talk with FOX6 News.