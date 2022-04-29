Waukesha armed sexual assault; teen accused appears in adult court

A 14-year-old accused of sexually assaulting an elderly woman outside Waukesha's public library appeared in adult court Friday, April 29.

The previous day, Judge Maria Lazar ruled to move the case out of juvenile court. The defense had filed a motion to try to stay that waiver, but it won't be heard by a judge until Monday. Until that matter is resolved, FOX6 News will not identify the defendant.

The teen allegedly assaulted the 87-year-old victim last November and faces four felony charges: sexual assault, kidnapping, armed robbery and carjacking.

"The criminal complaint screams of disturbance," said prosecutor Michael Thurston.

As the teen approached, the victim told police she thought the teen was "going to help an elderly lady get her books into the (return) bin."

"At one point he simply became enraged," said David Herring, court commissioner

Police said the defendant threatened the victim: "You realize that I am the devil and I know where you live. If you call police, I'll kill all of your family." Investigators said the teen pushed the 87-year-old back into her car and drove away.

The victim told police she prayed out loud: "God save me, please don't let this happen." She was able to get help from a school resource officer at nearby Les Paul Middle School.

The defendant denies sexually assaulting her, but in an interview with police admitted to taking her car and credit card.

"Once the authorities were able to identify him, he basically got out and ran," Herring said.

The defense argued for a signature bond release with monitoring. The court commissioner, however, agreed with the prosecution's request for significant cash bond.

"I believe that $250,000 is absolutely appropriate," said Herring.

The defendant cannot contact the victim or the library, and is not allowed to have any weapons.