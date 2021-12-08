Waukesha police: Sexual assault, armed robbery outside library

article

Police are investigating the sexual assault and armed robbery of an 87-year-old woman outside the Waukesha Public Library that occurred last month.

Waukesha police said they met with the victim on Nov. 30 at the library's book drop. She said she was "robbed and someone took her car." Police found the car a short time later, and a person of interest matching the suspect's description began to run from officers.

During the foot chase, a Les Paul Middle School resource officer placed the school on temporary lockdown. Officers took the suspect into custody without further incident. The lockdown lasted a few minutes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Once at the police department, officers learned the suspect was 14 years old and the victim provided more details about the incident. It was found, according to police, that the suspect used a knife to steal the car, forced himself inside the car and sexually assaulted the victim.

The suspect has been in a detention facility since his arrest, police said. The case has been referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

According to an official statement, the suspect is related to Milwaukee Common Council President and Mayoral Candidate Cavalier Johnson. That statement read:

"This afternoon, I learned of an incident that occurred in Waukesha County on November 30 where a member of my extended family is accused of a horrific crime. I am saddened and troubled by this news.

"First and foremost, my heartfelt prayers go out to the victim and her family. No one should ever have to deal with what she is going through. I hope and pray for her full healing and recovery.

"If what is alleged is found to be true, the accused should absolutely be held accountable for these actions.

No family deserves to endure what this family and this victim are going through, and I am praying for healing and recovery for all concerned."