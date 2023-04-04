Waukesha drive-by shooting, party argument led to gunfire: complaint

A Waukesha house party has landed two Milwaukee men in court on attempted homicide charges.

Prosecutors have charged 26-year-old Alan Tronco with three felonies, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Rushawn Williams, 24, is charged with two felonies, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime.

Police said shots were fired from the defendants' car as they drove through a neighborhood. Officers found 10 bullets in the area, and one bullet grazed another driver's leg.

Living near Sunset Drive and Fox River Parkway in Waukesha, Gilda Martinez hears a lot. What she heard late Sunday night was a first: "Four or five ‘bang, bang, bang’ really loud, and I’m like, ‘Was that gunfire?’"

Martinez looked out her window to see the aftermath of a shooting.

Sunset Drive and Fox River Parkway in Waukesha

"They took off fast. One guy that way, the other this way," she said.

Waukesha County prosecutors said it started at a house party on nearby Wisteria Lane. Tronco and another man started arguing, and it continued outside the apartment building – with punches. Police said Tronco got into Williams' Jeep and drove after the other man.

"(Tronco’s) response, according to the complaint, was to get with his friend, grab the firearm out of the glove compartment and start shooting at the car to the point the other person was hit," said Court Commissioner David Herring said.

"Mr. Tronco has a track record of just violence, period," said Herring. "The allegations are (Williams) helped facilitate another individual shoot at somebody multiple times, and really had the ability to stop the whole altercation."

Martinez said, with so much gunfire, it's a miracle no one else was hit: "They don’t even think about innocent people living around here, you know?"

Waukesha police said officers found both defendants driving Monday in Fond du Lac. FOX6 News spoke to the victim's sister Tuesday. She said her brother is doing fine and was relieved police made the arrests.