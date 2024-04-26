Waukesha homeless population, center's numbers double since January

Sex offenders released from prison are living on the streets of Waukesha. It has happened twice in the last week.

The lunch lines at Waukesha’s Hope Center are longer than ever before. Executive Director Ralph Zisk said numbers have doubled since the organization moved into its new location at East and Broadway in January.

"Now we are reaching 100 meals every Monday, Wednesday and Friday," he said.

On Wednesday, FOX6 showed a large homeless encampment that had popped up along the Fox River. Zisk said the state of homelessness in Waukesha, in general, is "pretty severe."

The Waukesha Police Department advised the community about the release of two homeless sex offenders twice this week. Investigators said 32-year-old Jamian Villers restrained and sexually assaulted a boy twice, and 54-year-old David Kolander sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl multiple times.

Jamian Villers and David Kolander

According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, it is not a violation of the sex offender registry to be homeless. Offenders are required to contact the DOC weekly to report their location, and a Waukesha police spokesperson said the department’s "crisis response unit" also monitors their whereabouts in the community.

"A lot of people are becoming homeless due to the fact that they can’t pay their rent. Rents have gone up substantially," said Zisk.

According to Zillow, the median rental price for all property types in Waukesha increased $358 in the last year. Zisk said the Hope Center is open to anyone who needs it.

"We can’t do everything, but we can provide people adequate resources for stuff they need," he said.

Waukesha police said officers routinely check on the homeless and offer resources, food and clothes. A rise in demand at the Hope Center means costs are also up for the organization; if you'd like to help, visit their website for mor information.