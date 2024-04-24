Waukesha homeless population; camps popping up

A Waukesha man said he wants his new neighbor to leave. The tenant is staying in a tent near his house.

Near Broadway and Les Paul Parkway, Larry Wolfgram said a homeless person is living on property behind his house. Police say the land is owned by Salem United Methodist Church.

The pastor asked officers to intervene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I actually went back there and there was a woman in the tent," Wolfram said. "I said, ‘you can’t be here – you’re going to have to vacate.’"

Wolfgram said he dealt with this problem last year too. He said neighbors became concerned when someone from the tent started bathing in their hot tub.

"You feel sorry that the homeless have to do that – but I think there are enough organizations that they can get help if they want to," he said.

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, Ashley Dix started noticing something different about her favorite park in Waukesha.

"It’s not as beautiful as it once was," Dix said.

Tents and shelters popped up near the Fox River Sanctuary. It’s the same encampment where Kevin Brue was arrested last year after prosecutors say he swung an ax at a woman multiple times.

Related article

"It’s a really well-hidden area. You can’t get back there unless you go onto the train tracks," she said.

She said the park is always busy.

On Wednesday, April 24, there was a field trip taking place right across the river from another set of tents.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Waukesha Police Captain Dan Baumann said being homeless isn’t a crime, and added police won’t clear out a campsite unless there’s a threat to public health or safety.

He said the department’s Crisis Response Unit is trained to offer resources, food and clothes to try and help people in these situations.

"Seeing the magnitude of what’s there, t’s really shocking," Dix said. "It makes me super-sad."

Police say they spoke with the person living in the tent on church property. They promised to pack up and leave within the week.