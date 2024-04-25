Sex offender released in Waukesha; homeless for now

article

A convicted sex offender released in Waukesha on Tuesday, April 23 is homeless for now, Waukesha police said in a bulletin announcing Jamian Villers' release.

Villers, 32, is described as a male, white, 5'08" tall, 166 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

This sex offender has served the prison sentence imposed on him by the courts. He is not wanted by the police at this time.

Villers will be a life registrant with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry.

Additionally, police said in their bulletin he is to have no unsupervised contact with minors, he can have no contact with victim(s), and not to consume drugs. He is to comply with supervised release rules – and will be on lifetime GPS monitoring.