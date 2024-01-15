Waukesha's Hope Center opens new location; helps those in need

When Waukesha's Hope Center opened at a new location on Friday, Jan. 12, it did so during one of the snowiest and coldest weekends in recent history.

"Timing is everything," said Ralph Zick, Hope Center executive director.

Zick said 30 people came during the storm for the center's first meal. Zick said the non-profit outgrew its old location a block away. The $2.5 million purchase and renovation of the new building at East and Broadway means more people can be helped.

"Over 20,000 people in Waukesha County – even though it’s a wealthy county – are in poverty," Zick said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Winter weather also created another worry. A Waukesha County spokesperson said as of Sunday morning, when 19,000 were still without power, a temporary warming shelter at the Expo Center helped 27 people.

Waukesha County helped a dozen people Sunday night relocate to hotels or homeless shelters before closing.

Back at the Hope Center, dangerously cold temperatures increase the urgency.

"They need clothes. They need food," Zick said. "We’re always busy. And we love to serve."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Zick said the Hope Center is in need of men's winter clothing donations in large and extra large sizes. As temperatures remain frigid this week, Zick said volunteers will also check on known homeless camps in Waukesha County.

Related links