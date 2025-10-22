Waukesha haunts, frights; author publishes book on city’s spooky history

The Brief Josh Hughes of Waukesha has published "Ghosts of Waukesha," a book on haunted landmarks. Hughes defends retelling tragic stories, saying they offer lessons and should be remembered. He also leads local ghost tours, with Halloween drawing his largest crowds of the year.



A Waukesha man is sharing his passion for the paranormal in a new book he says documents the city’s most haunted places.

It’s safe to say Josh Hughes lives for the dead. He said spirits and the unexplained seem to follow him.

"I grew up in Waukesha – and I just started to experience things in my childhood home," Hughes said.

His new book, "Ghosts of Waukesha," was released this week, just in time for Halloween. Hughes said it explores landmarks across the city that he believes are haunted.

Prairie Home Cemetery is the final resting place of the boy nicknamed "Little Lord Fauntleroy." Hughes said each time he visits the grave, toys left on the tombstone are moved around or missing.

"March 8th, 1921 – a little boy was found dead in the quarry," Hughes said, describing the story.

When asked whether he is exploiting real tragedy for personal gain, Hughes said that’s not his intent.

"They were terrible but we can still learn from them. It’s not ‘it was bad we shouldn’t talk about it.’ I feel like we should be talking about it even more," he said. "There is a lesson to be learned from each of these stories."

Hughes also tells stories of paranormal activity at Club 400 and Cutler Park. He said a photo taken by his father shows evidence of spirits in the area.

To support his claims, Hughes uses a device he calls a "ghost box," which monitors white noise in an effort to communicate with the supernatural. He believes Waukesha’s quarries serve as conduits.

"Limestone in particular is said to have paranormal qualities that kind of harnesses energy," Hughes said.

He knows he will not convert skeptics, but this time of year, he is banking on some of us wanting to believe.

"Because I’ve had my own paranormal experiences and continue to have them – it’s just been my mission to further document them for others," he said.

In addition to the book, Hughes also leads walking tours through Waukesha. He said October is his busiest month, with dozens of people expected to join him on Halloween night.

"Ghosts of Waukesha" is available at local bookstores and online.