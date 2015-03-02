'Not made on this earth:' Top-secret Pentagon UFO task force reportedly expected to reveal some findings
According to a recent report from the New York Times, a top-secret Pentagon program has been conducting classified briefings for over a decade, analyzing various encounters between military craft and unidentified aerial vehicles.
Sex in the snack aisle! Gas station faces possible closure over porn video
A Milwaukee gas station is fighting to keep its business license after an amateur porn star recorded a sex video in the snack aisle.
How many colors do you see? This simple test may (or may not) reveal something fascinating about your eye
It's a simple question that drove the internet BONKERS last week -- even dividing the internet: "What color is this dress?" Now, there's another, more complicated question: "How can two people see the same thing two different ways?"