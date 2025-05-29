Waukesha Habitat for Humanity 'Volunteer of the Year' puts in the hours

The Brief Louisa Rank is putting in the work, volunteering with Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha and Jefferson Counties in 2018. She's put in hundreds of hours in 2024 alone, and has volunteered in North Carolina following Hurricane Helene. She's also been selected as the organization's "Volunteer of the Year."



When a construction site is packed with more than 100 people at a time, it’s hard to stand out.

This woman is proving otherwise.

She's recognized for her construction skills in Waukesha County and hundreds of miles away.

Working on the job site

Meet Louisa Rank

What we know:

This is not how Louisa Rank envisioned retirement.

She started volunteering with Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha and Jefferson Counties in 2018.

Just last year alone (2024), she logged 489 hours on site.

Rank says she just can't stop.

Louisa Rank (front right)

"Over time, it’s like, yup – nope. Give me those power tools," Rank said.

If that weren’t enough, Rank also raised money for, and organized, a group of 10 volunteers in North Carolina last fall.

"Most of the homes got like 3–4 feet of water in them," Rank added.

She put her new skills to work, helping habitat homeowners in Henderson County, North Carolina, forced to rebuild after Hurricane Helene.

"The word that comes to mind is empowering. Especially a woman on the build site with no background in construction," said Melissa Songco, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha and Jefferson Counties.

The group selected Rank as its "Volunteer of the Year."

Songco says looking around this construction site, it’s easy to see rank’s influence.

Working on the house

Dominica Park project

What we know:

The project is called Dominica Park. Next month, even more new residents will be moving in as the project enters its final phase.

It’s the largest build in the organization’s history, an entire city block between Oakland and Greenfield in Waukesha.

When finished, the neighborhood will house 20 families.

Working on the job site

There have been many people who’ve lent a hand in making Dominica Park a reality. Rank hopes her hard work inspires others to pitch in.

"Oh, it fills you up. It fills you up so good," said Rank.

Rank will be honored at Habitat's "Dream Builders Gala" next month.

Construction at Dominica Park is expected to wrap up in 2026.