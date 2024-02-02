Habitat for Humanity tools stolen in Waukesha, donations pour in

Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County is thanking the community for its generous support after somebody stole $10,000 worth of tools from a construction site this week.

Donations and pledges have poured in. On social media, the organization announced it has already raised three times the amount of what was taken.

"That’s a lot. They took a lot of stuff," said contractor Mike Moretti.

For Moretti, it's still a lot to process.

"We were here Monday, locked it up, and when I came in the morning I was surprised the lock had been cut," he said.

Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County Domenica Park project

Volunteers showed FOX6 News around Tuesday. They said whoever stole the tools cut through locks on two storage trailers and completely wiped them out. Construction stopped, but that's when the generosity started.

"People are stopping – a guy came with a trailer yesterday wanting to know if he could drop stuff off here," said Moretti.

Leaders asked for help, and the community stepped up. More than $30,000 in donations and pledges were made as of Friday afternoon.

The Domenica Park neighborhood project will be home to 20 families who otherwise could not afford to be homeowners. It's quiet now, but Moretti hopes work will resume soon thanks to the donations.

"The city really comes out and shows what we are made of here in Waukesha," Moretti said.

The pledges don’t include the number of tools that have been donated. Habitat said it will release more information next week.

Waukesha police said they are following strong leads in this case, but have not made any arrests.