Waukesha grandmother testifies against Khalil Perry, accused attacker

The Waukesha grandmother who says a teenager held her at knifepoint and sexually assaulted her testified for the first time on Wednesday, May 3. That teenager accused is Khalil Perry, who prosecutors say was just 14 years old when the attack happened.

FOX6 News is concealing the woman's identity because of the graphic and serious accusations in this case.

"I felt that he was going to kill me," the woman said.

The woman spent an hour-and-a-half on the witness stand Wednesday morning – going over every detail from a day in November 2021. She said she will never forget.

"Please God, don’t let this happen. Oh dear God, please don’t let this happen," the woman said.

The now-88-year-old woman said Khalil Perry carjacked her at knifepoint in the Waukesha Public Library parking lot. She testified she was returning Christmas books to the book drop. She told the jury, she thought Perry was walking over to help her.

"He said, ‘I want you to perform a sex act,’" the woman said. "He put his hand on the back of my head and the knife was at my throat, and he said do it, or I’ll cut your throat."

In court, Perry looked down at his desk.

In the gallery, the woman's husband of 70 years shook his head in sorrow.

Perry's public defenders asked questions about the woman's hearing and visual impairments. But prosecutors called nurses and forensic examiners to the stand to testify Perry's DNA was found on the woman and in her car.

"He said, ‘Give me all your cash.’ I said, ‘I didn’t have any.’ I thought if he doesn’t get something, he’s not going to let me go," the woman said.

Police say Perry let the woman go.

Prosecutors say she was able to get help from a school resource officer stationed at Les Paul Middle School.

Prosecutors charged Perry with sexual assault, armed carjacking, kidnapping, and other crimes. Perry entered not guilty pleas to all charges back in January.