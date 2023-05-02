Waukesha armed sexual assault; trial for Khalil Perry begins

A trial is now underway for a teen charged with sexually assaulting an 87-year-old woman in Waukesha in 2021. Testimony began on Tuesday morning, May 2.

Prosecutors say 15-year-old Khalil Perry held a knife to the victim's throat in the Waukesha Public Library parking lot in November 2021. He was 14 years old at the time.

Khalil Perry

Perry allegedly threatened the victim, telling her: "You realize that I am the devil, and I know where you live. If you call police, I'll kill all of your family." According to police, he pushed the victim back into her car, drove away and, later, sexually assaulted her.

Perry is charged with the following criminal counts:

First-degree sexual assault

Armed robbery with use of force

Operate without consent-possess weapon

Kidnapping

Defense attorneys have tried to keep the case out of adult court. Last spring, Perry was waived into adult court. On Dec. 8, 2022, Perry was deemed competent to stand trial. On Dec. 21, he was bound over for trial. On Jan. 19, Perry pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

Perry is related to Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. Johnson in December 2021 released a statement on this case.

This is a developing story.