Waukesha GOP rally encourages election integrity

The polls don't open for another few months, but Wisconsin Republicans are zeroing in on election integrity.

They rallied with national party leaders on Monday afternoon, July 8, in Waukesha.

At the Wisconsin GOP’s Waukesha field office, Lara Trump is hoping the cheers carry all the way to election night.

"We have the best candidate, and we have the best policies, and we have the bright future for this country," she said. "That is so imperative right now."

And for that to happen, Trump, the Republican National Committee co-chair, said the party needs the help of its supporters to protect the integrity of the election.

Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee

"We want people in place. We want poll watchers. We want poll workers," she said. "We want legal experts on the ground, so we're not waiting days, weeks or months later to address a problem. We address them in the moment."

Trump and RNC chairperson Michael Whatley headlined Monday's Protect the Vote rally, where supporters could also take part in training to learn what's allowed and what isn't as election workers and observers.

"My favorite saying on election integrity: I would rather have a police car parked in front of a store window than call one after a rock gets thrown through it," Whatley said. "It is critical for us to be there as observers."

The party also criticized Friday's decision from the Wisconsin Supreme Court, reversing a prior ruling to allow the use of ballot drop boxes.

Late Monday, Wisconsin Democrats responded by calling former President Donald Trump the "single biggest threat to our democracy," adding "he tried to overturn the results of the last election and is promising a ‘bloodbath' if he loses."

President Joe Biden beat Trump by more than 20,000 votes in 2020. Then, Trump’s campaign requested a recount in both Dane and Milwaukee counties, which resulted in a net gain of less than 100 votes for Biden.