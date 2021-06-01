Waukesha gets police K-9 unit; 3 dogs sworn into service

The Waukesha Police Department welcomed three new officers on Tuesday, June 1. They were officially sworn in with a special ceremony.

It was all smiles for the newest Waukesha Police Department officers – Emma, Arko, and Ryker.

"To have this be our first true K-9 unit in the Waukesha Police Department is awesome," said Capt. Dan Baumann.

The K-9s were sworn into the unit as working officers – with their handlers holding a hand to make it official.

"It will help protect our police officers in many situations and many different scenarios," said Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly.

The Waukesha Police Department started the K-9 unit this year thanks to donations. Emma and Arko have already been in the field with dual purposes.

"They’re trained in patrol tracking apprehension of suspects also in narcotics detection," Baumann said.

Those drugs include heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine.

Ryker, on the other hand, is still training. The black lab will specialize in electronics detection and missing persons cases.

"Those non-criminal cases where we have in elopements from a memory care facility, an autistic child, someone with special needs that may need to be searched in an area to be located, it brings a softer approach to not having a patrol dog which is trained to apprehend," Baumann said.

Officials hope to eventually expand the K-9 unit. If you would like to donate, a check can be made out to the Waukesha Police Department K-9 Unit.