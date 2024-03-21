Waukesha fundraiser; first responders to play basketball, raise money

Waukesha South High School’s varsity dance team is hard at work on a special routine.

It’s for a halftime show at an upcoming basketball game where police and firefighters will play against each other.

Every move means something special to varsity dance team captain Julia Barron, a junior.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Just being on the team really creates a family," she said. "It’s a really good bond."

Waukesha South High School’s varsity dance team and Milwaukee Dancing Grannies

This week, their family expanded to include a whole lot of grannies. Waukesha South High School students will be joined by the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies for a special halftime performance next month.

"The generations coming together," said Sienna Dahler, a junior. "I think that is a really cool thing to see happen."

It will take place during the annual Boots & Badges Basketball Game at the high school.

"It’s the Waukesha Fire and Police against the New Berlin and Brookfield Fire and Police," said Dancing Grannies member Kathy Gladfelter.

For teacher Gina Nordrum, the dance collaboration brings both groups full circle.

"Some of the girls that we had were in the parade," Nordrum said. "Some of the Grannies performing were in the parade as well."

Darrell Brooks Jr. drove through Waukesha's 2021 Christmas parade, killing six people and hurting more than 60 others.

Waukesha memorial rendering

Money raised from the basketball game will help pay for the city’s parade memorial in Grede Park.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

But that’s not all.

"It also provides us with an opportunity to get some fundraising going for our pantry to help support our mission," said Lyndsay Johnson with the FOOD Pantry Serving Waukesha County

Leaders said the number of people they help has more than double in the last two years.

"We’re trying to help as many causes with this one as we can, it’s so big," Barron said. "It was so fun learning and actually dancing with them. Kick lines with Grannies – an amazing experience."

Two groups of women helping their community at halftime and each other, for all time.

The Boots & Badges Basketball Game will be held Friday, April 12. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Admission is $5, and you can bring non-perishable food items for free raffle tickets.

Meanwhile, Waukesha leaders on Thursday, March 21 announced the city is only $45,000 short of its fundraising goal for the parade memorial.