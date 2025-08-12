The Brief The NOAA predicts the Fox River could rise to 8.8 feet on Tuesday. The current record, set in 2008, is 8.85 feet. Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow declared a state of emergency on Monday.



Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow declared a state of emergency on Monday as the Fox River nears record-high flood levels. More rain arrived in southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Near record

By the numbers:

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted the Fox River could rise to 8.8 feet on Tuesday morning. The current record, set in 2008, is 8.85 feet. Before that, the section of river hadn't topped 8 feet since 1960.

In Waukesha, city workers are trying to protect structures along the river. Crews placed trucks loaded with gravel and metal on the Barstow Street bridge to stop it from lifting. The public has come to witness the raging water as it submerged benches and walkways while crashing into the bridge.

What they're saying:

Other parts of Waukesha County have experienced catastrophic damage and devastated homes. Sinkholes have taken out streets and, in Menomonee Falls, swallowed a car. Residents continue to clean up.

"It was kind of unbelievable to see this, because you never think about a street caving in," said Caroline Zimmer, who's lived in Menomonee Falls for 20 years.

FOX6 News has also spoken to area businesses who gave out free food to people on Monday.

"Something happened, and we have to help each other. It’s very simple," said Andreas Protopapas, who owns Gyro House in Waukesha and Vino Cappucino in Brookfield. "If something like that happens, God’s act, then we have to stick together and help each other. Out of our hearts."