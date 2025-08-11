Waukesha County state of emergency declared over flooding

The Brief A state of emergency over flooding has been declared in Waukesha County. The Fox River is cresting at near-historic levels. Water from the river is now spilling over its banks and onto yards and driveways.



The Waukesha County Executive has declared a state of emergency – and the Fox River in Waukesha is nearing record levels.

State of emergency declared

What we know:

The federal government's National Water Prediction Service estimates the Fox River at Waukesha was expected to peak around 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 11, hitting 8.8 feet. The record was set in 2008, 17 years ago. At that time, the river topped 8.85 feet.

Fox River flooding, Waukesha

People are coming out to see the flooded river. In Elm Grove Park, FOX6 News met two kids documenting this historic flood.

What they're saying:

"It’s like crazy, because it’s once in a lifetime," said Addy.

"It’s just been crazy, like all together. Seeing all this water coming through that normally be a place where you would go eat lunch, now seeing it as a raging river," said Ben.

Fox River flooding, Waukesha

"And there’s ducks swimming in it. That’s crazy," said Addy.

Across Waukesha County, FOX6 News saw flooded basements. Now, the water from the river is spilling over its banks and onto yards and driveways.

Menomonee Falls sinkhole

What we know:

In Menomonee Falls, a crew was spotted pulling a car out of a massive sinkhole.

This unfolded at an industrial area on Campbell Drive in Menomonee Falls. Drainage pipes were tossed around like Lincoln logs.

On Lilly Road near Good Hope, also in Menomonee Falls, another drainage culvert met its match. The road collapsed.

What they're saying:

Caroline Zimmer has lived next door and has driven over that road for 20 years.

"It was kind of unbelievable. But I understand how it could probably happen because of the strength of the water. Which does make you appreciate the strength of water," Zimmer said.