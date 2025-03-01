Waukesha death investigation; 2nd person found dead in home

article

The Brief The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is conducting a death investigation. The sheriff's department said two people were found dead, and a person of interest is in custody. Family identified Donald Mayer as one of the people found dead.



The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department on Saturday said a second person was found dead in a village of Waukesha home after a welfare check prompted a death investigation the previous day. A person of interest is in custody.

What we know:

The sheriff's department said a call requesting a welfare check came in around 9:45 a.m. on Friday. Deputies responded to a home on Cider Hills Drive, part of a subdivision just south of Genessee Road in the village of Waukesha, and found one resident dead.

On Saturday, FOX6 News found law enforcement was still at the scene. The sheriff's department later confirmed a second person was found dead inside the home.

The person of interest is in custody on separate charges.

What they're saying:

The family of 51-year-old Donald Mayer on Saturday identified him as one of the people found dead in a village of Waukesha home. The second person has not been identified.

Donald Mayer (photo provided by family)

What we don't know:

The sheriff's department has not released any further details about the deceased, including when and where the second person was found. It is unclear who the person of interest is, what the separate charges are and where the person was taken into custody.

What's next:

The sheriff's department does not believe there is a threat to the community. Circumstances surrounding the deaths remain under investigation.