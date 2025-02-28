Waukesha investigation, resident found dead during welfare check

article

The Brief The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is investigating a death. A resident was found dead in a home on Cider Hills Drive during a welfare check. The sheriff's department does not believe there is a threat to the community.



The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is investigating a death on Friday, Feb. 28.

What we know:

The sheriff's department said a call requesting a welfare check came in around 9:45 a.m. on Friday. Deputies responded to a home on Cider Hills Drive, part of a subdivision just south of Genessee Road in the village of Waukesha, and found one resident dead.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's department did not release any details about the deceased resident. Circumstances surrounding the resident's death remain under investigation. At this time, it's unclear where the other residents may be.

What's next:

Further information will be released as it becomes available, but the sheriff's department does not believe there is a threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.