Waukesha day care abuse case; more charges expected

Prosecutors expect to file additional charges in connection to a child abuse investigation that shuttered a Waukesha day care in September.

Heather Miller, 48, and three other staff members were taken into custody when police executed a search warrant at the Lawrence School on September 14. Miller, an infant room teacher, has been the only employee charged in the case.

However, District Attorney Sue Opper says her office anticipates adding additional child abuse charges for Miller, after two other victims were discovered during the investigation. Opper says her office is also reviewing charges for other employees.

Heather Miller in Waukesha County intake court

Court documents say another staffer witnessed Miller set up mattresses to block the camera and slam a baby boy face down into a crib and held him into the mattress so hard he struggled to breathe. The boy's mother told investigators the boy was lethargic, cried the whole day and vomited over the next two days. Miller is charged with physical abuse of a child and recklessly endangering safety.

Prosecutors say the witness told day care leaders, but they did nothing. Court documents say the witness later told the mother the boy wasn't safe around Miller.

Public records show the state found 19 state violations, including failing to report suspected abuse and denying being aware of it. They said Miller was forcing children to sleep and eat on the same schedule and physically restraining infants and toddlers.

Investigation at The Lawrence School, Waukesha

During the raid by law enforcement and state agencies, state records show police found a loaded firearm not locked up in the day care owner's unlocked office along with a bottle of prescription drugs, violations of state statutes to keep children safe. The state also says the owner failed to report flood damage that caused classrooms to be unusable.

The Lawrence School's administrative team was cited for failing to properly investigate concerns of and report suspected child abuse.

The facility has since had its license revoked.

Miller is due back in court next month.