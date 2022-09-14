Waukesha child care abuse alleged; investigation at The Lawrence School
article
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The City of Waukesha is conducting a criminal investigation surrounding an allegation of child abuse at The Lawrence School, officials say.
Officials say the children are all safe at this time – and the reunification process is taking longer than expected because the student population is infants-toddlers.
The Lawrence School website indicates it is a locally-owned and state-licensed child care center in Waukesha for children ages six weeks to 12 years.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Investigation at The Lawrence School, Waukesha
This is a developing story.