Waukesha child care abuse alleged; investigation at The Lawrence School

The City of Waukesha is conducting a criminal investigation surrounding an allegation of child abuse at The Lawrence School, officials say.

Officials say the children are all safe at this time – and the reunification process is taking longer than expected because the student population is infants-toddlers.

The Lawrence School website indicates it is a locally-owned and state-licensed child care center in Waukesha for children ages six weeks to 12 years.

Investigation at The Lawrence School, Waukesha

This is a developing story.