Waukesha Lawrence School license revoked, abuse charges

Waukesha's The Lawrence School's day care license was revoked after Heather Miller, the "lead teacher," was charged with abusing a baby boy.

Police also arrested three day care staffers. Those cases were referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office for consideration.

On Monday, Sept. 19, Miller, 48, appeared in court with her mother, who posted $6,000 bond, with Miller still trying to get an attorney.

Also in the court gallery were several other The Lawrence School staff members. The school had kids from 6 weeks old up to 12 years old in its care.

State records show investigators found a loaded, unsecured gun, a flood-damaged classroom and more when the school was raided following child abuse allegations. DCF said administrators failed to investigate and report suspected child abuse.

Prosecutors say Miller slammed a baby into a crib and forced him down into the mattress in August. The boy's mother told investigators the boy was lethargic, cried the whole day and vomited over the next two days.

Miller was arrested along with three other staffers. Agencies raided the facility, and the state shut it down and revoked the license.

Sate records show police found a loaded firearm not locked up in the day care owner's unlocked office along with a bottle of prescription drugs, violations of state statutes to keep children safe. The state also says the owner failed to report flood damage that caused classrooms to be unusable.

The Lawrence School's administrative team was cited for failing to properly investigate concerns of and report suspected child abuse.

Court documents say a witness told facility leaders but nothing happened.

Miller was charged with physical abuse of a child and recklessly endangering safety.

Miller, her mother and day care staff didn't want to talk after the hearing Monday.

FOX6 News went to the day care owner's home but no one answered the door.

Waukesha police and DCF officials said when they shut the school down, the school had 50 more children than allowed.