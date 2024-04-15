Waukesha County teen missing since February; renewed search effort

There's a renewed effort to find a missing Waukesha County teen.

The 16-year-old disappeared in Vernon in early February 2024 and now the teen's parents are now trying to expand the search.

It has been two and a half months since they last saw Isaiah Cramer, but they haven't stopped looking.

The Cramers are asking for help, raising money to turn the search up a notch.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Isaiah Cramer

"I don’t sleep. We don’t sleep. I feel like we’re supposed to grieve, but we don’t really know how to move forward with that. We’re stuck." said Kim Cramer, Isaiah's mother.

It's an uncertain feeling no parent wants to experience.

For the last two and a half months, Kim and Vance Cramer have been searching.

"We’re so desperate to get him home. It doesn’t matter," said Vance Cramer, Isaiah's father.

Isaiah and his mother

Their 16-year-old son, Isaiah Cramer, was last seen on Feb. 4th in Vernon.

He was staying at a residential treatment facility getting help for mental health issues when he walked away.

"He’s a really great kid. He is a really great kid," added Kim.

His parents say a trail camera captured him not far from the location, but there have been few clues since.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Isaiah Cramer on a trail cam

"I would like to get outside help in searching beyond what the county has done and will do," added Vance.

They are now raising money to bolster the investigation to find Isaiah, looking to hire a private investigator and expand the search.

They also want to increase the reward for information that leads to finding him.

"We’re serious about getting our son home. Whatever it takes. I don’t want this to go cold," added Vance.

Related article

A mother and father won't stop until their son is found, doing whatever it takes to make it happen.

The Cramers are asking people to spread the word about Isaiah and donate to their GoFundMe if possible.

If you have any information about where Isaiah might be, please contact the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office.