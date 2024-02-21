Waukesha County teen missing; search expands for Isaiah Cramer

article

The search for a Waukesha County teenager continues. 16-year-old Isaiah Cramer was last seen in Vernon, near Maple and Center, on Sunday, Feb. 4.

He was staying at a residential treatment center in Vernon for mental health issues and walked away. He is described as 5'8" tall and weighing 200 pounds. Isaiah was last seen wearing dark sweatpants and a dark, hooded sweatshirt.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office continues to follow up on all leads and have received tips ranging from northern Illinois to Manitowoc, Wisconsin. On Feb. 19, officials received a tip that Cramer may have been spotted near the intersection of Edgewood Avenue and Center Drive in the early morning hours of Feb. 5. Based on that information, officials have expanded their search area to the north – utilizing personnel, drones, and additional K9 resources.

The Cramer family is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to Isaiah coming home.

Anyone with information on Isaiah Cramer's whereabouts is urged to call the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department at 262-446-5090.