Waukesha County semi crash: I-41 NB at near Pilgrim Road

A crash involving a semi shut down lanes on northbound I-41 near Highway Q in Waukesha County on Thursday, May 2.

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is asking motorists to take an alternate route or be prepared for delays.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.

Monitor traffic on the freeway system within SE Wisconsin with our interactive map

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.