Waukesha County semi crash: I-41 NB at near Pilgrim Road

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  May 2, 2024 12:12pm CDT
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - A crash involving a semi shut down lanes on northbound I-41 near Highway Q in Waukesha County on Thursday, May 2. 

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is asking motorists to take an alternate route or be prepared for delays. 

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.  