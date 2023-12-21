Waukesha County police chase, crash; 2 dead, 4 hurt

article

A police chase in Waukesha County ended with a crash in the Town of Delafield. Two people inside the vehicle being chased are dead – four others were hurt.

Officials say shortly before midnight on Thursday, Dec. 20, a Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department Deputy attempted a traffic stop in the area of Prospect Avenue and I-94. The vehicle fled from the traffic stop and a police chase was initiated westbound on Golf Road from Prospect Avenue in the City of Pewaukee.

The suspect vehicle was involved in a single vehicle crash on Golf Road east of Greywood Lane in the Town of Delafield.

Again, two people from the suspect vehicle died on the scene. Four others were taken to a hospital with injuries.

Because two deputies from the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department were directly involved in the motor vehicle pursuit, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol were requested to complete the investigation into the pursuit and subsequent vehicle crash.

Additional assistance was provided on scene by the Village of Hartland Police Department, City of Delafield Police Department, Village of Pewaukee Police Department, Lake County Fire and Rescue, Hartland Fire Department, and Flight for Life.