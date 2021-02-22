Waukesha County GOP hosted Mike Lindell film screening claiming stolen election

The Republican Party of Waukesha County hosted a movie screening claiming the 2020 election was stolen. The man behind the film My Pillow, Inc. CEO Mike Lindell faces a $1.3 billion lawsuit for defamation and state cybersecurity experts also challenge the film.

"This Dominion, these machines is the biggest fraud in the election," says Lindell in the film. "They stole this."

The Republican Party of Waukesha County hosted a screening Friday, Feb. 19 of Lindell's movie "Absolute Proof."

"These machines, this was the biggest fraud and the biggest crime," says Lindell. "I believe, a crime against humanity."

Other Wisconsin Republicans have criticized the screening.

"The election wasn’t fraudulent," said Rohn Bishop, chairman of the Republican Party of Fond du Lac County. "We lost. As a political party, if we want to rebound from the 2020 election and start winning elections in the future, we need to accept what happened in 2020, figure out what we did wrong, what we can do better and we have to be a political party of policy and not conspiracy."

The video claims the U.S. Postal Service backdated ballots in Wisconsin, an allegation made by a temporary contractor, mail truck driver Ethan Pease, that 100,000 ballots poured into Wisconsin the day after the election, but the USPS Inspector General investigated and found "there is no evidence that USPS located any large amounts of ballots following the election. Pease's allegation is not based on any direct observations by him or any event demonstrating wrongdoing by a USPS employee."

As well, the video claims foreign entities hacked election machines, but the Wisconsin Elections Commission refutes the video, pointing out that video claims Donald Trump lost 17,000 votes in Adams County, but that county only has 13,595 registered voters.

Dominion Voting machines were used in some Wisconsin counties like Racine, Fond du Lac and Washington and were subject to the state’s post-election audit. The Wisconsin Elections commission randomly picked 190 voting units and local workers then counted those 145,000 ballots. The audit found no evidence of machines switching votes or hacking. It did find a couple of problems, like a 21-vote discrepancy in Oshkosh. The Wisconsin Elections Commission says the Dominion machines ran into problems with creases in the ballots.

"Soon enough, everyone is going to see this, including nine Supreme Court justices," said Lindell.

The U.S. Supreme Court decided not to pick up Donald Trump’s case challenging the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling. The Wisconsin justices upheld absentee votes in Dane and Milwaukee counties.

Lindell says he welcomes the lawsuit and that the discovery process will prove him right.

An agent of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said there was no evidence that any voting systems deleted, lost or changed votes.

Then-U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr said they hadn't seen fraud that would change the election.