Waukesha County Fox River Trail; connects Pewaukee with Brookfield

The Waukesha County Park System celebrated on Wednesday, Aug. 30 the completion of the new Fox River Trail.

The Fox River Trail is a three-mile trail between the cities of Pewaukee and Brookfield. It runs from a trailhead on Watertown Road in Pewaukee through scenic wetlands and woodlands and along residential neighborhoods to Brookfield Road in Brookfield.

"This is almost ten years in the making to get this trail set up," said Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow. "One of the things we hear from people is quality of life; is opportunities to get out into nature in a safe environment. The off-road programs like this bike trail that we have are great opportunities for that, when you think about the Lake Country Trail and the Bugline Trail."

Fox River Trail connects Pewaukee with Brookfield

Right now, no other County Recreation Trail connects to the Fox River Trail.