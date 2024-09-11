Waukesha County executive announces cancer diagnosis

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow was recently diagnosed with cancer, he announced in a YouTube video on Wednesday.

"I'm still going to be at the desk, I'm still going to be working as hard as I can. My appearance may be changing a little bit, but the attitude won't," Farrow said. "I am looking forward to continuing to work as hard as I can to help all of you make Waukesha County a success."

Farrow said he had been dealing with health issues over the past few weeks. He was diagnosed with mucinous adenocarcinoma, which his office said is rare. He has already started chemotherapy.

A Pewaukee resident, Farrow was first elected as county executive in 2015. He was reelected in 2019 and 2023. Previously, he served in both the Wisconsin Assembly and Wisconsin Senate.

Farrow served as the chair of the Republican Party of Wisconsin from 2021-2022. His mother, Margaret Farrow, was the first woman to serve as Wisconsin's lieutenant governor.

The Office of the County Executive said it will provide updates on Farrow's health and any potential changes to his official schedule as necessary.