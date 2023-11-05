Waukesha County drunk driving arrest; Sun Prairie man, DUI 4th

article

A 47-year-old Sun Prairie man was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol in Waukesha County early Sunday for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.

Officials say a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper stopped the Sun Prairie man around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on westbound I-94 near State Highway 83. The vehicle pulled over did not have its tail lights on.

During the traffic stop, the trooper spotted signs of impairment – and following standardized field sobriety tests, the driver was arrested.

A news release says the driver submitted to an evidentiary blood test at a hospital before being booked in to and held at the Waukesha County jail for the felony OWI. Additional violations include operating while revoked and failure to install an ignition interlock device.