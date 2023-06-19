Waukesha County bear sighting 3rd since May: 'Watch yourself'

A bear was spotted in Waukesha County for the third time since May.

Nancy Nelson has photographed a lot of animals, but on Sunday evening, June 18, she captured something new – a black bear. It happened once around 5 p.m. and then again two hours later.

The family was grilling out about 150 feet away when they saw the bear pull down a bird feeder all the way to the ground, eat all that bird food and then dump all of the seeds on the ground.

Nelson's neighbor, Tom Stellpflug, also spotted it.

Waukesha County bear sighting, Town of Ottawa

"Watch yourself," he said. "Be aware of your surroundings. You can see them. They're out there. Don't bother it. Watch your children and your small pets."

Sara Fischer with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said it's not common to see bears this far south.

"Our population is growing, and it is expanding south, so that's why we're seeing more of them a little bit farther south than central Wisconsin," said Fischer.

Fischer said the bears are looking for a home and a mate.

"It's normally around 2-year-old males who have been kicked from mom, and they're trying to find their own place in their habitat, basically," said Fischer. "There could be females, but females don't usually travel as far south as that. Usually, the males will be the ones to travel long distances like that, but there's always the possibility that a female decided to travel that far."

Waukesha County bear sighting, Town of Ottawa

This bear may have traveled more than 100 miles and may have roamed through Waukesha County.

FOX6's Aaron Maybin reported May 6 in the Town of Vernon.

FOX6's Bhrett Vickery reported in New Berlin on May 30.

Sunday's sighting was in the Town of Ottawa.

Waukesha County bear sighting, Town of Ottawa

"We believe it's likely the same one," said Fischer. "The distance between the sightings is definitely doable for a bear that's moving through pretty fast."

If you see a black bear, the DNR says you should make lots of noise. Bang pots and pans, honk your horn or even yell.

"Definitely do not run from it," said Fischer. "Black bears normally are very shy and skittish creatures, so the important thing is to scare it away from a safe place. It is important to establish that fear of humans."

Waukesha County bear sighting, Town of Ottawa

Fischer said bear attacks are rare here in Wisconsin, but if one is spotted in your area, they recommend you keep pets on a leash and with you.