New Berlin black bear sighting, Hales Heights area

A New Berlin man woke up to a shocking sight on his trail camera Tuesday morning, May 30; his first black bear sighting.

The Wisconsin DNR said this is the time of year adult bears start wandering for food or a mate. They're going to keep walking until they find what they're looking for.

One neighbor said he thought it was pretty cool a bear was so close to the Hales Heights neighborhood.

"It’s definitely not where we expect to see bears," said Randy Johnson, DNR. "For a bear to walk 10, 15, 20, even 100 miles is definitely not out of the question."

Johnson said typical bear country is in the north half of the state, from La Crosse to Green Bay.

"They’re not going to find what they’re looking for in these areas," said Johnson. "Most of the time, if you leave them alone, it might take a few days, but they will make their way out of town."

To see one in New Berlin is rare, Johnson said.

"It's uncommon, yet it's not really a surprise," said Johnson.

The DNR said the black bear population has grown over the past couple of decades. If you see one, Johnson offered some advice.

"Once you’re in a safe spot, make some noise," he said. "Yell at it. Flash lights. Bang pots and pans, and reinforce to that bear that this is not a place you want to be."

He also shared what you shouldn't do.

"Never approach them," said Johnson. "Never try to feed them, and keeping your pets on a leash goes a long way, too."

If you can, keep your garbage cans in a closed building until garbage day and clean up extra seed around your bird feeders. You should also keep pet food inside. Bears tend to return to areas where they know food is accessible.

With any type of wild animal, "a little respect goes a long way," Johnson said.

The DNR wants you to report bear sightings, especially in our area of the state. They say it helps them keep track of the growing population.