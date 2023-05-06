Waukesha County bear sightings reported to DNR

The Wisconsin DNR confirms bear sightings in Waukesha County in the Mukwonago/Big Bend area.

The video above was shared with FOX6 News by Rafael Salazar, recorded three miles north of I-43 off of 164.

The second video below was shared with FOX6 News by Debbie Radtke, recorded near Highway 164 and National Avenue.

According to the DNR, Wisconsin is home to a thriving black bear population estimated at more than 24,000 bears. The black bear's primary range is located in the far northern third of the state. Due to a growing population, bears are becoming much more common in the lower two-thirds of the state than ever before.

The DNR reports Wisconsin's black bear population is considerably higher than it was 30 years ago.

Wisconsin's bear population was estimated to be about 9,000 bears in 1989. The most recent data indicates the bear population is currently estimated to be a little over 24,000 bears. DNR manages bear population size through regulated hunting. The number of hunting permits has steadily increased following studies showing higher numbers of bears. In the near future, opportunities will be provided to the public to comment on the desired numbers of bears in each of the state's bear management regions as the DNR prepares a new bear management plan.