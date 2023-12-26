Waukesha Christmas vandalism; woman arrested

An arrest has been made by Waukesha police following a string of brazen acts of vandalism caught on camera on Christmas Day.

While thankful an arrest has been made, a neighborhood is still on high alert.

Many are now dealing with thousands of dollars worth of damage done to their properties.

Chuck Everette was at his home on Oak View Drive in Waukesha when he got a text around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25, alerting him that someone was randomly keying and spray-painting cars and homes.

"It’s very, very frustrating," Everette said. "I mean, a lot of anger, of how dare this person do this."

A woman allegedly popped the tires on Everette’s vehicle.

"It was a young girl well-dressed just thinking that she had a bad Christmas so she wanted everybody else to," he said. "It took about 20 seconds to pop the tire with a sharp blade [that] looked like a razor blade box cutter then went around to every side of the vehicle and scratched it, gauged it deep enough that curls of metal came off.

But that’s not all.

"She came back again and did the spray paint on my vehicle at 8:43 p.m. so she was out in the rain, wet for over an hour and a half."

Waukesha police said an adult woman has been arrested. Police said 22 cases have been reported.

"If I had to estimate, there’s probably over $100,000, if not $200,000 worth of damage and she needs to be held accountable for that," Everette said.

While it was not an ideal end to the Christmas holiday, Everette said he is glad nobody was hurt.

"The way she held that box cutter and knife, I assume if anybody would have come out, I would be fearful of what she would be willing to do with it," he said.

There’s no word yet on the identity of the woman arrested or the charges she is facing.