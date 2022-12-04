Waukesha Christmas Parade returns after attack that killed 6

The community of Waukesha and beyond came together Sunday, Dec. 4 for the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade. In their hearts were the six people who died when Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through the parade route in November 2021, injuring more than 60 others.

The theme of the 2022 parade was "Peace on Earth."

It was a bittersweet return to downtown, gathering for an event that put people through so much grief and agony.

The crowd was energetic as the groups that suffered loss spread holiday cheer on Main Street Sunday, including the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies and Waukesha Xtreme Dance Team.

People in the crowd spoke with FOX6 News about what this meant to them after an extremely difficult year. One woman whose daughter was in the parade said she was hesitant to let her join, but she wanted to show nothing would stop them.

"Anything can happen again," said Marissa Cueller. "I mean, it's something that only happened a year ago, so we're very cautious on it, but she's on an actual float, so we let her do it, and we saw her go by on the Girl Scouts float with just, a big smile on her face."