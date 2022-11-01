Waukesha Christmas Parade Memorial: Fundraising launched, $1.5M goal

The Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission has launched its fundraising effort to create two memorials to the victims of the Christmas parade tragedy. The goal is to raise $1.5 million.

The commission has already selected two locations for the memorial. A smaller memorial will be located in downtown Waukesha -- near the five points intersection. A larger memorial will be located in Grede Park, which is near downtown Waukesha. Commission members felt it was important to have a marker in downtown where the tragedy occurred, while also including a larger more reflective space in Grede Park.

Thrive Architects Waukesha parade victims memorial rendering

The commission is working with Waukesha-based Thrive Architects as the selected designer of the memorial with an additional sculpture provided by the local Waukesha artist, Carmen De La Paz.

Once the fundraising is complete, a news release says the downtown memorial is anticipated to be dedicated in November 2023 (second anniversary of the tragedy) – and the Grede Park Memorial is anticipated to be dedicated in November 2024 (third anniversary).

Thrive Architects Waukesha parade attack victims memorial rendering

The Waukesha Christmas Parade Memorial Fund is being managed by the Waukesha County Community Foundation. Donations can be made online or by mailing a check to:

Waukesha County Community Foundation

Attn: Parade Memorial Fund

2727 N. Grandview Boulevard, Suite 301

Waukesha, WI 53188