Waukesha parade memorials, Thrive Architects hired

The Waukesha parade commission on Tuesday, Sept. 13 voted on memorial design proposals. The memorials for the victims of last November's attack will be at Grede Park and Main Street.

Three firms created designs for both a memorial in Grede Park and an accompanying memorial along Main Street. Two artists also submitted proposals for Main Street.

For both memorial locations, the commission voted for Thrive Architects' design – a "Heart of Unity" with six ribbons representing the six victims coming together to form a heart at Grede Park and a Waukesha Strong heart at the Five Points Intersection of Main Street.

Thrive Architects Waukesha parade victims memorial rendering

The commission also voted to incorporate elements from artist Carmen de la Paz in the Grede Park memorial.

The design proposal submitted may not necessarily be the final design; fundraising could impact whether the final memorial is scaled down or modified.

Other proposals for Grede Park came from Saiki Designs and Strang Architects. Saiki Designs called theirs "a garden for our souls." Strang Architects said they were inspired by ripples because the tragedy's impact rippled throughout the community.

Other proposals for Main Street included artist Carmen de la Paz's sculpture of two open hands with a heart in the middle; artist Richard Taylor's six abstract trees made of aluminum; Strang Architects' ripple theme with a Main Street installation that then leads to Grede Park and Saiki Designs' memorial with a speaker's seat where people can share the story with younger generations.