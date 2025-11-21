Waukesha parade memorial dedication, city marks 4 years since attack

The Brief The Waukesha community will gather on Friday, Nov. 21 to mark the four-year anniversary of the parade tragedy. A remembrance ceremony and dedication of a new memorial will take place at Grede Park. The ceremony begins at 4:39 p.m., marking the exact time the Christmas parade attack began.



The Waukesha community will gather on Friday, Nov. 21 to mark four years since the attack on the city's annual Christmas parade. Six people died in that incident. More than 70 others were hurt.

Remembrance ceremony

What we know:

A remembrance ceremony and dedication of a new memorial will take place at Grede Park.

The ceremony begins at 4:39 p.m., marking the exact time the Christmas parade attack began.

Sculpture concept

The backstory:

Artist Carmen de la Paz created a sculpture she titled, "Holding Love."

"It’s an in-depth process that is probably the most challenging project I’ve ever taken on in my life," De La Paz said. "It’s 6'2", four feet wide and two feet deep. I started out with a block of foam made up of two inch insulation."

De La Paz carved it from foam and is covering it with a special concrete.

De La Paz first pitched the concept to the Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission in 2022. Thrive Architects was ultimately chosen for the memorials on Main Street and Grede Park. But the commission liked De La Paz's idea so much, it was incorporated into the space.

