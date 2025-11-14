Waukesha Christmas parade memorial; new sculpture to honor victims

The Brief Waukesha will mark four years since the 2021 Christmas parade attack on Friday, Nov. 21. A remembrance ceremony and dedication of a new memorial will take place at Grede Park. The memorial features the "Holding Love" sculpture, designed by artist Carmen de la Paz for community healing.



On Friday, Nov. 21, Waukesha will mark four years since the attack on the city's annual Christmas parade. Six people died in that incident. More than 70 others were hurt.

On Friday, the city will gather for a remembrance ceremony at Grede Park and dedicate a new memorial for the victims.

Remembrance ceremony

What we know:

Artist Carmen de la Paz is putting the finishing touches on a sculpture she titled, "Holding Love."

"It’s an in-depth process that is probably the most challenging project I’ve ever taken on in my life," De La Paz said. "It’s 6'2", four feet wide and two feet deep. I started out with a block of foam made up of two inch insulation."

De La Paz carved it from foam and is covering it with a special concrete. She said it is the same stuff used at airports to withstand extreme temperatures. In other words, the sculpture itself will be Waukesha strong.

"It converts that strong image into love and peace and hopefully a sense of serenity and healing," De La Paz said.

Sculpture concept

The backstory:

De La Paz first pitched the concept to the Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission in 2022. Thrive Architects was ultimately chosen for the memorials on Main Street and Grede Park. But the commission liked De La Paz's idea so much, it was incorporated into the space.

"Holding Love" was delayed while De La Paz created the Waukesha Strong tile project. She helped the community make more than a thousand clay tiles for the wall surrounding Grede Park.

"As a creator and artist, you dream of making something like this but not for the reason that it happened," De La Paz said.

Carmen De La Paz

De La Paz is a Waukesha native. The Christmas parade attack broke her heart. But through art, she helps the community heal.

"I just feel, if you have the talent, if you have the desire to help the community – it’s a responsibility," De La Paz said.

De La Paz is currently the host of Roku's Spanish-language version of "Ask This Old House. She also spent years on HGTV.

Remembrance ceremony

What's next:

De La Paz is scheduled to speak at the remembrance ceremony at Grede Park on Nov. 21. The ceremony begins at 4:39 p.m., marking the exact time the Christmas parade attack began.

