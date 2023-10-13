Waukesha car thefts; string of crimes 'extremely rare,' police say

It is a string of crimes police call "extremely rare." Multiple cars were stolen in just one week. Police say the location concerns them the most.

The vehicles stolen were Hyundais and a Kia. You may be used to hearing about this happening in Milwaukee. But in these cases, they happened in downtown Waukesha.

"After class, you walk back to the parking lot and – oh, where’s my car? It’s definitely a concern you have," said Carroll University student Ryan Leitzinger.

Ryan Leitzinger

On a rainy Friday afternoon, Leitzinger is grateful he has underground parking. He said it is also given him a little extra security. That is because Waukesha police say someone stole a Kia from a Carroll University parking lot this week.

"It’s not something you want to hear," Leitzinger said.

Police say the Kia was one of three cars stolen in the downtown area in just one week. Investigators say the other cars were Hyundais.

Police were able to find all three vehicles. They said at least one of them was located in Milwaukee.

"Obviously, you have the Kia Boyz in Milwaukee – that’s always been a thing people have had to worry about," said Greg Price, student.

At a news conference earlier in 2023, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said 7,000 Kia and Hyundai vehicles were stolen in Milwaukee two years ago. Milwaukee police say that number declined 22% in 2022. The city was part of a class action lawsuit settled in May for $200 million over a defect that made certain models easy to steal.

"You have to be careful about it. Make sure you’re always safe," Price said.

Waukesha crime data shows overall vehicle thefts have dipped slightly.

2021: 50

2022: 60

2023: 40

With three stolen in just one week, it is enough to make drivers keep an eye on more than just the road.

A Carroll University spokesman said all students were alerted about a stolen Kia and given some theft prevention tips.

Waukesha police say they have identified "persons of interest" in this case. Investigators believe they are from communities outside of Waukesha.