Waukesha attempted armed robbery, police pursuit; 4 in custody

Four people were taken into custody Wednesday, Oct. 12 following an attempted armed robbery and police pursuit in Waukesha.

According to police, at approximately 5:25 pm officers responded to an armed robbery in progress on Sunset Drive near West Avenue. The victim reported two suspects had jumped out of their vehicle with a firearm and demanded personal items as well as his vehicle. These suspects were not able to take the victim's vehicle and fled in the vehicle they arrived in.

As squads were responding to the area, they located a vehicle driving recklessly on S. West Avenue near Sentinel Drive. A short pursuit ensued northbound on S. West Avenue towards Sunset Drive.

The vehicle crashed on S. West Avenue and Hoover Avenue.

Four suspects exited the vehicle and ran from police. A foot pursuit ensued, and three suspects were quickly taken into custody.

A perimeter was established around the area of Mindiola Park to coordinate a search for the fourth suspect.

At approximately 10:15 p.m., a canine unit located the suspect hiding in an old truck that was concealed in heavy brush. The canine unit was able to apprehend the suspect.

No officers were injured during this incident. No citizens were injured during this incident.