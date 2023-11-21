Waukesha armed carjacking, police chase; 3 men charged

Three men are now charged after two carjackings and a police chase in Waukesha.

19-year-old Tanner Crow, 20-year-old Joshua Rodriguez, and 23-year-old Andrew Hibbs-Magruder all made their initial court appearances in Waukesha County Tuesday, Nov. 21 in connection to a carjacking, attempted carjacking and a miles-long police chase on Sunday.

"They came to this community to steal cars, no matter what the cost," said Chelsea Thompson, Waukesha County Assistant District Attorney.

Tanner Crow, Andrew Hibbs-Magruder, Joshua Rodriguez

Prosecutors say Crow and Rodriguez tried to carjack a man in the Village of Waukesha. With a gun in his face, the driver put the car in reverse and hit the gas. The two ran off into a waiting car with Hibbs-Magruder at the wheel.

That is when prosecutors say the three went to a Walmart on Waukesha's south side, Rodriguez pulled a shotgun on a woman, and he and Crow got in the woman's car and drove off.

That incident led to a 13-mile police chase at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. This time, Crow was at the wheel, prosecutors say.

"Defendant struck additional squads, eventually one of the officers was able to disable," Thompson said.

Suspect car strikes Waukesha police squad

Police arrested Crow and Rodriguez.

Hibbs-Magruder and Crow have a list of juvenile and adult convictions. Their bond was set at $1 million.

Rodriguez has no criminal convictions. His bond was set at $750,000.